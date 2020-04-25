coronavirus illinois

Downstate Illinois lawmaker sues Gov. Pritzker for stay-at-home order during COVID-19 pandemic

By AP
LOUISVILLE, Ill. -- A southern Illinois state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. JB Pritzker for extending the state's stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia claims in the lawsuit filed in Clay County Circuit Court that Pritzker has exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state's residents. Pritzker on Thursday extended his stay-at-home order through May 30 as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued to infect thousands in the state.

"Enough is enough!" Bailey said in a statement. "I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life."

In the latest order, Pritzker relaxed the decree to allow for some outdoor activities and many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments. It allows some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders. The governor is requiring face coverings in public for anyone older than 2, both indoors and outside if the recommended 6-foot social distance can't be maintained.

"We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey," Pritzker said. "I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in."

Illinois' public health director reports 1,826 additional cases as of Thursday, for a total of 36,934. There were 123 more deaths, for a total of 1,689.

Bailey said the power and authority Pritzker wields in the current crisis "calls for an immediate review and reconsideration of legislative intent."
