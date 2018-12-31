Illinois man accused of trying to kidnap girl at Harry Potter ride

Jason Mikel (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
An Illinois man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from a Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando Resort.

An arrest affidavit shows Jason Mikel of Minooka is facing charges of kidnapping, battery and cannabis possession.

He was arrested Sunday and remained in jail Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mikel touched the girl on the shoulders in a locker area of the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride and told her to go outside where her mother was.

The girl got scared and ran to her mother, who had lost sight of her daughter for a brief moment.

Television station WKMG reports that during a court hearing Monday an attorney with the local public defender's office said the evidence doesn't support a charge of kidnapping.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionattempted luringkidnappingkidnapharry pottertheme parku.s. & worldMinookaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Extra security in place for Chicago's New Year's celebrations
Candidate Ja'Mal Green backs out of mayoral race
Woman stabbed repeatedly by YouTube bodybuilder she met on Tinder
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo marries in Miami
$1M bail for N.C. man charged with DUI in wrong-way I-290 crash near Elmhurst
2 shot in drive-thru at Englewood restaurant
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Texas Walmart
CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts
Show More
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com
More News