Illinois parents get 25 years in death of boy, 6, who weighed 17 pounds when he died

Michael Roberts and his wife Georgena Roberts have been charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy, who authorities said weighed 17 pounds. (Jersey County States Attorney via AP)

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. --
An Illinois father and stepmother will spend decades in prison in the starvation death of their 6-year-old son, who authorities say weighed just 17 pounds when he died.

Chief Circuit Judge Eric S. Pistorius on Wednesday sentenced Michael L. Roberts to 25 years in prison and Georgena L. Roberts to 20 years, The Alton Telegraph reported . The 43-year-olds from Jerseyville both pleaded guilty in November to first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Liam Roberts.

"For this to have occurred is beyond comprehension," the judge said.

Authorities have said the couple starved the boy as a form of punishment and that they withheld food and nourishment on a regular basis. When he died, Liam weighed about a third of the typical weight of a 6-year-old. A preliminary autopsy indicated he died of extreme malnourishment.

"The two solely responsible for the death of this beautiful child will now spend the better part of their adult lives in prison, where they belong," Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten and Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said in a joint statement.

School personnel said Liam was so obsessed with food that "when he came to school he would literally eat food off the floor," Jerseyville Police Department deputy chief Maj. Scott Woelfel said.

Liam's biological mother, Kim Roberts, spoke at the hearing, calling out the "evil people" who ensured her son died "terrified" and "alone." The Telegraph report didn't explain why she did not have custody of Liam.

Georgena and Michael Roberts made emotional statements and their attorneys asked for leniency. Michael Roberts described himself as a "coward" and said his son paid the price. His wife apologized, saying: "My heart is shattered and I will be forever broken."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parents chargedchild deathchild abuseIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge to announce ruling for 3 CPD officers accused of Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up
Metra UP West Line service disrupted after person fatally struck by freight train in Lombard
Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches, possibly more
Police pull over taxi crammed with 5 men in Loop
Teachers at 4 CICS schools announce strike date
Woman forced onto railroad tracks, sexually assaulted on South Side
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Boy, 14, with replica airsoft gun shot, killed by police
Show More
Person shot by police in Addison
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Former NFL player tackles Peeping Tom outside bedroom window
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
Man charged after CPD officer bitten, 2nd officer kicked in Little Village
More News