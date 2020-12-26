population

Population of Illinois 2020: Indiana gains nearly 24K new Hoosiers while IL loses nearly 80K, census data show

Illinois suffered 2nd biggest loss nationwide after New York
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana gained nearly 24,000 new residents during 2020, a slight increase that continued the state's ongoing trend of slow population growth, the U.S. Census Bureau's annual estimate shows.

The Hoosier state's population grew to 6.75 million, up from 6.73 million in 2019 - a 23,943-person increase, according to the federal agency's estimates.

Adjacent Illinois' population fell by 79,487 residents to 12.6 million, the second biggest loss nationwide after only New York state, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The official results of the 2020 Census have not been released yet, and the new numbers reflect the Census Bureau's annual estimate and not the official count.

The annual estimates show that northwest Indiana has been gaining population for the first time in years, adding an estimated 2,102 more residents last year.

RELATED: Losing residents: Illinois sees worst population decline in the country this decade

EMBED More News Videos

Work started Wednesday on an 8-mile South Shore line extension project in northwest Indiana.



That increase reverses a long-running trend that followed deindustrialization and a loss of jobs at the region's steel mills, Micah Pollak, an Indiana University Northwest assistant professor of economics, in a recent article for the Indiana Business Research Center.

He wrote that better public transportation from the expansion of the South Shore Line commuter rail line, "a wider range of high-end retail, restaurants and breweries" and expanded bicycle trails and green spaces now "allow the Region to better meet the needs and expectations of the next generation."

"While Northwest Indiana was once a region many residents hoped to one day leave, we are now seeing more people return, choose to remain here, or be attracted into the region," Pollack wrote.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyillinoisindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicpopulationcovid 19 pandemiccensuscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPULATION
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
Census 2020: Explore the questions you'll be asked
Questions and answers about the 2020 census
Illinois sees worst population decline in U.S. this decade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Park, possibly part of Christmas spree
Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump WI lawsuit
IL reports 3,293 cases, 66 COVID-19 deaths
Utah star freshman running back dies at 19
Judge delays execution Indiana woman on death row
Show More
Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues
WI reports 632 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths
Party planner shares DIY ways to ring in 2021
Lakeview restaurant awarded $15K monthly grant to stay open
Girl Scout, Boy Scouts vie for female recruits
More TOP STORIES News