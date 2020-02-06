Illinois Primary 2020 early voting begins at election offices in some counties Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting for the Illinois primary starts Thursday in certain counties.For now, you'll have to go to the office of each local election authority.Voting begins Thursday at the DuPage County Election Division Office, 421 N County Farm Rd in Wheaton, Lake County Clerk's Office, 18 N County St., Waukegan, Will County Clerk's Office, 302 N Chicago St., Joliet, McHenry County Clerk's Office, 667 Ware Rd, Woodstock and the Kendall County Clerk's Office. 111 W Fox St., Yorkville.Chicago and suburban Cook County voters can cast early ballots starting February 19, but only at five locations until early voting expands on March 2.The Illinois Primary is March 17.