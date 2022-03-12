legionnaires' disease

Illinois Dept. of Corrections detects Legionella bacteria at 2 prisons

This undated file image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires' disease).

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Legionella bacteria has been detected at two Illinois Department of Corrections facilities.

Routine water testing this week found legionella at the Stateville Correctional Center and Joliet Treatment Center, the Illinois departments of Public Health and Corrections announced Friday.

No inmates or staff at either facility are exhibiting symptoms of Legionnaire's disease and all potentially affected individuals in custody have been notified, officials said.

Upon detection of legionella, officials said they immediately stopped use of the impacted areas and began flushing out the water to remove the bacteria.

The Public Health and Corrections departments "will continue to closely monitor inmates and will conduct rigorous water cleansing and follow up testing to ensure the bacteria is eradicated," Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys said.

Legionnaire's disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing legionella bacteria. It is generally not spread from person to person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjolietspringfieldlegionnaires' diseaseprison
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LEGIONNAIRES' DISEASE
Legionnaires outbreak reported at Vernon Hills senior living facility, 1 death reported
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease found at senior home
Legionnaires' cases could be linked to CDH: health officials
Family claims woman died from Legionnaires' disease contracted at Chicago hospital
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off after 2-year hiatus
Jussie Smollett's legal team files motion to release him from jail
Russia's bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US
City shuts down Goose Island Beer's '312 day' celebration
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Thieves break into Chicago Ukrainian church, police say
Less toilet paper? Items may continue to shrink in size, quantity
Show More
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m.
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Black LGBTQ community members explain Smollett's outburst in court
Chicago Weather: Sunny, below-zero wind chills Saturday
More TOP STORIES News