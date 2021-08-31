state politics

Illinois redistricting: Lawmakers expected to approve new legislative maps despite criticism


CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers are expected to vote Tuesday on new legislative maps that will change the state representatives for many people across Illinois, but the proposed maps are coming under fire from many different sides.

The most vociferous complaints are coming from Republicans, but advocacy groups for Blacks and Latinos are raising questions about the process and the fairness.

Still, House Democrats moving ahead with a new set of maps - a redo of what they did in May - based on updated census information. During a committee meeting, Republicans ripped the reworked maps.

RELATED: 2020 census results: Illinois loses population, but not from where you'd think

Democrats who control the process have now pitted 12 Republicans against one another in six newly-redrawn districts: two in the Chicago suburbs, and four downstate.

"It just continues the farce that has been this entire process through redistricting, so we just continue the charade that we've seen all year long," said State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield.

"So the Democrats in the House will gain seats on my estimation," said Frank Calabrese, a political consultant and maps expert. "I predict they will gain five to six seats, and they will certainly maintain a supermajority for the next 10 years."

Calabrese notes that just like Illinois Democrats, Republicans are doing the same thing in states where they control the remapping process. Democrats are ignoring criticism.

"The adjusted map before you today is one you can be proud to support," said State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero.

On the Senate side, it appears Democrats are trying to push out Tom Cullerton, who was indicted in 2019 in a ghost patrolling scheme. Fellow incumbent Democrat Suzy Glowiak-Hilton has now been remapped into Cullerton's district.

A number of advocacy groups are also raising concerns, complaining the process was rushed and their input and concerns were effectively ignored.

RELATED: US Census: Illinois population sees growth in Latinx and Asian residents, steep drop in whites

"The Latino community in Illinois has grown. In the redrawing of this map, that's not reflected in any piece of the districts in the House or Senate," said Roberto Valdez, Latino Policy Forum.

"Anytime that there's a change in the Black majority districts, there's a reason for communities to be concerned," said Ami Gandhi, Chicago Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

Despite those concerns, the House and Senate are expected to approve the maps. Republicans and Latino groups have previously filed lawsuits and are hoping Gov. JB Pritzker will veto them.
