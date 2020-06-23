Illinois Coronavirus Live: Governor JB Pritzker reveals school reopening plan as COVID-19 cases reach 137K, over 6,700 deaths

Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings;

Prohibit more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space;

Require social distancing whenever possible;

Conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks or require self-certification that individuals entering school buildings are symptom free; and

Increase schoolwide cleaning and disinfection.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker outlined his plan Tuesday for schools across Illinois to welcome students back this fall as the state advances to Phase 4 of reopening.The guidelines were released as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday. That brought the total in the state to 137,825, including 6,707 deaths.The IDPH requirements for K-12 schools to reopen in Phase 4 are:Gov. Pritzker also announced his administration will provide 2.5 million face masks to every K-12 public school district for students and staff, as well as financial assistance available for college students.The update comes as Illinois is set to move into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.Governor Pritzker's office has released guidelines for Phase 4 reopening.As part of Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The use of facemasks and social distancing remain in effect for Phase 4.