chemical plant

Illinois sues owner of Rockton chemical plant after fire prompts evacuations

By Sara Burnett
EMBED <>More Videos

Rockton chemical plant explosion causes major fire, smoke

ROCKTON, Ill. -- Illinois prosecutors on Friday sued the owner of a chemical plant where a fire last month sent dark smoke and ash into the air for days and prompted evacuations, saying the company should be held accountable for air and water pollution and hazards that still exist.

An estimated 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area around the Chemtool plant near Rockton in northern Illinois after the June 14 fire, which authorities say was accidentally started. The company manufactures lubricating oil, grease and other fluids.

RELATED: Class action lawsuit filed against Chemtool, parent company over Illinois chemical plant fire

Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley argue in the lawsuit that the fire posed "a substantial danger to the public's health and welfare and the environment." They say tanks holding about 100,000 gallons of petroleum product still being stored at the facility have been compromised and pose a "significant threat" to the area, including the nearby Rock River.

They want the company to pay for costs the state and county incurred responding to the fire, take action to avoid future release of pollutants and pay a penalty.

RELATED: Winnebago County surveying health of people near Rockton chemical plant fire

"The Chemtool fire rattled the community, displaced residents, and took the combined resources and efforts of several fire departments to get under control. Although the flames have been extinguished, the hazard posed to the public and the environment continues, and Chemtool owes the community more information," Raoul said. "My office, in collaboration with the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office will ensure that Chemtool is held responsible for evaluating the extent of the contamination and thoroughly remediating the damage."

Lubrizol, which owns the Chemtool plant, said in a statement this week that it has started to outline the scope of the site cleanup and working with local and state authorities on a plan.

"We remain devastated by the fire at our Rockton Chemtool site and the impact on the local community," spokesman Cody Adams said Friday in a response to the lawsuit. "Throughout this event, we have been working with state and federal regulators to address their concerns and the needs of residents and will continue to do so."

RELATED: Rockton chemical plant had recent, unannounced federal inspection

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that samples taken from the area show air and water, including in all wells used as a water source for Rockton residents, are safe. The agency worked with the Illinois National Guard to conduct the sampling, as well as with other state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiswinnebago countyhealthbuilding fireexplosionfirechemical plantsurvey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHEMICAL PLANT
Thailand chemical explosion leads to fires; 60 hurt, 1 killed
County surveying health of people near Rockton plant fire
Rockton chemical plant fire likely accidental, fire chief says
Class action lawsuit filed over Rockton chemical plant fire
TOP STORIES
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts new conductor at Ravinia
OT Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'
Show More
Chicago piping plovers welcome new chicks
Great-grandma tries on wedding dresses for 1st time
Man accused of killing Indiana cop hears charge in hospital
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
Video: Drake spotted on date at empty stadium
More TOP STORIES News