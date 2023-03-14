The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case challenging the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail, Tuesday.

Illinois Supreme Court to begin hearing arguments in challenge to SAFE-T Act Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday in a case challenging the SAFE-T Act.

The controversial law took effect on January 1. Part of it eliminates the use of cash bail.

Dozens of state's attorneys filed lawsuits and that part of the act was ultimately put on hold after a Kankakee County judge ruled it was unconstitutional.

Now, the state's Supreme Court justices will be taking up that ruling.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has said in the past that there's nothing in the state constitution requiring cash bail.