sports betting

Illinois gamblers bet $286M on March Madness

EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois sports betting goes virtual

CHICAGO -- Illinoisans wagered a cool $286.2 million on March Madness, according to state revenue figures released Tuesday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

That includes $278.4 million wagered on about two and a half weeks' worth of games in the men's NCAA basketball tournament, and another $7.8 million bet on the women's tourney, the Illinois Gaming Board reported. That's the state agency that polices legal gambling in the state, including sports betting, which became a legitimate operation in Illinois two years ago.

RELATED: Illinois sports bettors can now place bets online

The casino sportsbooks came out ahead by more than $14.3 million collectively on the college hoops action, but one saw its bracket bankroll go bust. The Hollywood Casino Aurora closed out the NCAA tourneys in the red by $6,795, Gaming Board records show.

But the overall casino win generated almost $2.2 million in Illinois tax revenue. Sportsbooks have to send 15% of their winnings to the state.

A tweak to state gambling law meant that this was the first time Illinois gamblers could legally wager on in-state college teams.

RELATED: Online sports betting cause concerns for those recovering from gambling addiction

Officials say they didn't track how much money was put on the Fighting Illini or Loyola Ramblers, but those bets on Illinois schools can only be placed in person at a casino. Almost $11.8 million was wagered in all at those so-called retail sportsbooks.

About $61 million was bet in Illinois on the Super Bowl, this year making $9.5 million for the books and $1.4 million for the state.

Illinois gamblers have now plunked down more than $10 billion on sports since the industry launched in March of 2020.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoismarch madnesscollege basketballgamblinglawsmarch madnesssports bettingsports
SPORTS BETTING
Ease of sports betting sites cause concerns for recovering gamblers
Are you a good neighbor?
Illinois sports betting goes online
Val, Ryan talk women in construction, Frank Sinatra's Chicago visit
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor found
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
New York subway shooting suspect previously lived in Chicago hotel
Strong, potentially severe storms expected Wednesday | Live Radar
Man killed in Little Village shooting, crash with 3 kids in car: CPD
South Holland gas station shooting victim ID'd
Police set to release video of deadly MI traffic stop shooting
Show More
Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions
What we know about Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Remembering Great Chicago Flood 30 years later
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News