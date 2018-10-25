Illinois state capitol placed on brief lockdown due to unknown substance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Illinois state capitol building in Springfield was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon after an unknown substance was discovered in a restroom.

The substance was discovered in a men's restroom on the second floor at about 1 p.m., according to Dave Druker of the Secretary of State's Office. Authorities placed the building into a lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" while the Springfield Fire Department investigated the substance.

This incident follows the discovery of several suspicious packages containing pipe bombs and powdered substances that were sent to prominent Democratic politicians, CNN's New York offices and actor Robert DeNiro.

The lockdown was lifted at about 2:30 p.m. after the substance was deemed nonthreatening.
