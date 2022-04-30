ISP chase: 3 in custody, police search for 2 who jumped into river after armed Chicago carjacking

LANSING, Ill. -- Three suspects were in custody early Saturday morning after a chase involving a stolen car on the Bishop Ford Expressway near Lansing, according to Illinois State Police.State troopers and Chicago police pursued a white Rolls Royce about 4:40 a.m. after being notified of an armed carjacking involving the vehicle in the 18th District, state police said.At least five occupants in the car were armed, state police said, adding that some were carrying rifles.The suspects ditched the Rolls Royce and took a black Infiniti, officials said.The chase continued east onto 173rd Street and Torrance Avenue where three of the suspects were taken into custody, state police said.At least two suspects jumped into a nearby river and were unaccounted for, authorities said.Chicago police deployed a marine unit about 5:10 a.m. to search for the remaining suspects, officials said.There were no reports of shots fired and no officers were injured, officials said.No further details were immediately available.