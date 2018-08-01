Illinois State Trooper applications now open

Applications are now open to become an Illinois State Trooper.
The Illinois State Police Merit Board is now accepting applications to be a part of the 129th cadet class to become an Illinois State Police Trooper.
Everyone who graduates from the Illinois State Police Academy is guaranteed a patrolling law enforcement position. Troopers may also advance to other law enforcement positions such as crime scene investigations or SWAT. The class is tentatively scheduled to start in April 2019.
In order to be considered, one must complete the application by the deadline of August 15, 2018. Anyone with questions about becoming an ISP officer can contact Sergeant Hector Alejandre or Special Agent Jarran Riley.
Sergeant Alejandra: (708) 522-4946 or Hector_Alejandre@isp.state.il.us
Special Agent Riley: (217) 558-5902 or Jarran_Riley@isp.state.il.us
For more information about the application process visit www.illinoistrooper.com or go HERE to fill out an application.
illinois state police jobs state troopers Illinois
