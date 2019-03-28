Illinois state trooper struck, killed in crash in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper was killed in the line of duty Thursday in the town of Freeport, Illinois State Police said.Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on United States Route 20 westbound, just west of Illinois Route 75 in Stephenson County.Trooper Jones-Story was outside of her squad car when she was struck and fatally wounded when a truck tractor semi-trailer combination struck her squad car and the semi she was inspecting, police said."Today is a dark day for the Illinois State Police family," said Brenden F. Kelly, Illinois State Police Acting Director. "This is the six-year anniversary of the death of another Trooper, and now another brave soul, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, has made the ultimate sacrifice for people of this state. At this very moment, the men and women of the ISP are responding and focused on the job and mission, because that's what Trooper Jones-Story would do."Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.