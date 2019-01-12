Illinois State Trooper struck on I-294 in Northbrook

An Illinois State Police trooper was struck Saturday evening by a vehicle on I-294 in Northbrook.He was hit while investigating a crash, according to preliminary information from the state police.The trooper's condition was not immediately available. The trooper was from the ISP's District 15.Two left lanes of the northbound lanes near milepost 49.25 were blocked for emergency vehicles starting at about 7 p.m. until at least about 8 p.m.