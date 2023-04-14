Illinois taxpayers in 5 counties eligible for storm-related extension

For all those procrastinators out there, Craig Bolanos, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove has some last-minute tax tips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinoisans who suffered damage from a wave of storms that hit the state on March 31 are getting extra time to file their taxes.

Taxpayers living in DuPage, Boone, Crawford, Marion and Sangamon Counties are eligible for the delay.

According to a release from Gov. JB Pritzker's office, the tax relief will be for returns and payments due on or after March 31, 2023, and on or before May 31, 2023. Affected taxpayers have six months from the due date to file returns and pay any taxes that were due during this period.

Paper filers seeking disaster relief should write "Tornado-March 2023' in red on the outside of their envelopes and on the top of each of the pages of their tax returns or payments and include a brief written explanation of why they cannot file or pay on time.

Electronic filers should notify IDOR by email at REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov, and provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and a brief explanation of why the return or payment will be late.

All filers should indicate which location was affected by the severe storms and provide any additional documentation to support their requests.