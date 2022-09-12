Illinois starts sending property, income tax rebates to 6M taxpayers, Gov. JB Pritzker says

Governor JB Pritzker announced the rollout of 2022 Illinois tax rebates. About 6 million taxpayers will get property and income tax rebate checks.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- About 6 million Illinois taxpayers will start to receive income and property tax rebates Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said.

The rebates will be sent automatically to residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Anyone who hasn't filed can still access the rebates if they file before or on Oct. 17.

Those who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, for up to three dependents.

Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners. Those rebates will be equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300, with restrictions.

The rebates will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total.

"This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads - and through responsible financial decision-making - still found ourselves with a one-time surplus," Pritzker said. "There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1% and big corporations instead of to working families, but that's not what good government does."

For more information, click here.