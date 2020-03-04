University of Illinois students begin voting on proposed mascot belted kingfisher

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign students start voting on a new school mascot Wednesday.The two-day, non-binding vote will gauge whether to make the belted kingfisher the new mascot. It's a bird native to Illinois.The belted kingfisher sports the school colors of orange and blue.It's the second year that the Illinois student government has put out a mascot referendum for a vote, with last year's Alma Otter being voted down.The outcome of this year's vote won't be announced until next Wednesday.