Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle COVID-19 death toll rises to 21

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois Veterans Home at LaSalle saw its total deaths go up to 21 since last week.

LASALLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The growing COVID-19 outbreak led to an increase in total deaths at Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.

According to the state, 21 veterans who lived at the veterans home died from the virus. This total was in the single digits a week ago.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle leaves 7 dead, 140 sick

Veterans Affairs said it was committed to communicating with the residents, families and staff of the veterans home in a responsible and transparent manner regarding COVID-19.

"Since our last COVID-19 update there have been three additional cases at our home. Since the beginning of the crisis we have had a total of 96 positive residents and 93 positive employees," said Angela Mehlbrech, administrator, in a statement.

According to the statement on Nov. 17, the veterans home has been following recommendations from state and local health officials to safeguard everyone at the facility. The statement also emphasized the necessary protocols for visitors.
