marijuana

Illinois marijuana sales top $5.4M in first 2 days of legalization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demand is still booming for recreational marijuana in Illinois, and more than $5 million worth of pot products have been sold in two days.

There have been long lines at dispensaries throughout the Chicago area since adult-use cannabis became legal on New Year's Day.

Weighing In: Which would you prefer, buying weed from a dispensary or from your local weedman?
EMBED More News Videos

Weighing In: Which would you prefer, buying weed from a dispensary or from your local weedman?


In the first two days of the law taking effect, a total of more than $5.4 million was spent statewide on marijuana.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The first day brought in nearly $3.2 million in sales, and an additional $2.2 million worth of pot products was sold on the second day.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

The state plans to award 73 new dispensary licenses by May 1.

For more information about the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis Program, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoischicagopilsenloopmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
Cannabis license application deadline extended
State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News