Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglar stole more than $100K: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago dispensary licensed to sell recreational marijuana in Logan Square was robbed of more than $100,000 when it was burglarized Monday morning, police said.
The burglary was reported at about 8:03 a.m. Jan. 6 at MOCA Modern Cannabis in the 2800-block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.
Customers were surprised by news of the burglary, because the shop has such heavy security.
"This is more secure than Fort Knox," said Dan Harbour, customer. "They have cameras, they have armed security. I don't understand how they could get burglarized."
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police would not discuss specifics, but believe it was not a random burglary. He said more than $100,000 in cash was taken, but no marijuana products.
No further details have been released. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
Because marijuana sales are legal in the state of Illinois but not on the federal level, some dispensaries may have large amounts of cash on hand.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said he is calling on the Trump administration to change their stance on a federal law that prevents many credit card companies and banks from doing business with legal marijuana dispensaries. He said the law is outdated, and makes businesses vulnerable due to the large amounts of cash they have on hand.
