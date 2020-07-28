Windy City LIVE

Returning to work amid the global COVID-19 pandemic

In our Windy City Law segment, Attorney Louis Cairo, managing partner at GWC Injury Attorneys, chats with Val about the legal implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the role of the employer if you get COVID-19 at work? What are the ramifications in regard to workman's comp? Does being an "essential worker" make a difference? Who has a case - and how do you prove it?

Think you may have a personal injury case?
