Illinois woman found fatally shot in car on I-65

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WLS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after an Illinois woman was found fatally shot in a car on an Indiana interstate.

The woman's body was found early Sunday morning in a car on I-65 near Whitestown, just northwest of Indianapolis. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Ceaira Reed.

All northbound lanes of I-65 were shut down while authorities searched the scene.

All lanes have since re-opened.
