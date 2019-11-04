Illinois woman found fatally shot in car on I-65

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WLS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after an Illinois woman was found fatally shot in a car on an Indiana interstate.The woman's body was found early Sunday morning in a car on I-65 near Whitestown, just northwest of Indianapolis. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Ceaira Reed.All northbound lanes of I-65 were shut down while authorities searched the scene.All lanes have since re-opened.