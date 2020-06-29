Illinois reopening: Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to general public Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6269266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to the general public Monday morning as Chicago continues its Phase 4 re-opening.There will be some changes in effect, starting with 10 a.m. ticket reservations.Animal lovers will be able to enjoy the iconic zoo once again, but of course there are more safety changes to keep in mind.Everyone over the age of two who is medically able must have a mask on.You have to be in groups of 10 or fewer and make sure you keep your social distance from others.There will also be limited food options, one way walking lanes and all of the indoor animal habitats will remain closed.Ticket reservations are needed seven days a week, with option from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so the zoo can allow for social distancing.Tickets appear to be sold out through the July 4th weekend. The zoo asks all those who do have tickets to keep their visit to two hours and there is no re-entry.