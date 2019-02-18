'I'm Chuck': Man tries to lure boy on West Side by saying he knows his mom

Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to pick up a boy who was walking home from school last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.Between 3:32 p.m. and 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, a man in a white sedan pulled up next to a boy in the 100-block of South Central Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police."Do you need a ride?" the man asked, according to police. He added that he knew the boy's mother and said, "I'm Chuck."The boy ignored him and kept walking, police said.The suspect was described as a heavy-built, bald black man between the ages of 40 and 60, police said. He was wearing a green jacket.Anyone with information on the attempted child luring is asked to call Area North police at (312) 744-8200.