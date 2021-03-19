Peoria man charged with threatening former president Donald Trump

A 33-year-old Peoria man faces federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill former president Donald Trump unless he helped drop charges in a pending court case.According to an indictment, Damien Grant allegedly sent a letter to Trump on Dec. 22, 2020, that stated: "And the moment you walk out of office, I'm going to have you shot! Right in your [expletive] head... im going to make a nacho and sit back and laugh when your head splatters all over your wife and Secret Service."In another letter sent Nov. 30, 2020, to the U.S. Attorney in central Illinois, Grant allegedly said: "You have 2 days to drop all charges and investigations against me or im going to make sure you never see Christmas...I might have someone walk in the Court House and blow all you evil [expletive] to pieces."He also allegedly sent another threatening letter to a judge.Grant was charged with three counts of influencing a federal official by threat, two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening the President of the United States.His arraignment hasn't been scheduled.