Surveillance image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer in Bronzeville

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer in Bronzeville Wednesday.

Police believe the car may be a newer, dark-colored four-door Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

Police said early Wednesday morning, the officer had just finished his shift when he was shot in the back of the head near police headquarters on the 200-block of East 37th Street. His female passenger was not injured while he was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the 25-year-old officer has been on the force just two years and worked in the 6th District, alongside the superintendent's son. Johnson grew emotional speaking about the shooting Wednesday, saying he worked alongside the injured officer's father.

"This officer has seen his share of gun violence while working in the 6th District," Johnson said. "Illegal guns have had a significant impact on a lot of neighborhoods in this city. Today, the same violence has left one of our own clinging to life."

The officer remains hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.



The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the young officer's attackers

The suspect's car was last seen going southbound on Michigan Avenue from 37th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
