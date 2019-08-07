Surveillance images released of pickup wanted in Far South Side fatal hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a red pickup truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Burnside neighborhood on Saturday.
Police said the vehicle is a red and black Dodge Ram 1500, possibly a 1993 to 2002 model year. It has black rims, black trim on the bottom, and a black front grill believed to be custom painted.
The driver of the car fatally hit a 54-year-old man on Saturday at around 3:15 p.m. in the 9400-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. The victim was walking underneath a viaduct. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
