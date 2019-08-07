Surveillance images released of pickup wanted in Far South Side fatal hit-and-run

A surveillance image of a red pickup truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the 9400-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Saturday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a red pickup truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Burnside neighborhood on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle is a red and black Dodge Ram 1500, possibly a 1993 to 2002 model year. It has black rims, black trim on the bottom, and a black front grill believed to be custom painted.

The driver of the car fatally hit a 54-year-old man on Saturday at around 3:15 p.m. in the 9400-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. The victim was walking underneath a viaduct. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burnsidechicagohit and runman killedsurveillance camerahit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Far South Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Bedford Park Walmart evacuated for reports of possible shots fired, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Chicago-area twins have different birthdays
Sound of backfiring motorcycle causes scare in Times Square
CFD engine removed from partially collapsed parking garage
Show More
National Night Out events aim to bring police, communities together
Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'
TX teenager left paralyzed after major crash now walking again
2 injured after car crashed into creek in Rosemont, police say
Wicker Park graffiti investigated as possible hate crime, police say
More TOP STORIES News