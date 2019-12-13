Immigration attorneys urge caution with new marijuana law

CHICAGO -- Legal experts are warning non-citizen immigrants to exercise caution before Illinois legalizes recreational marijuana in a few weeks.
Several groups, including the American Immigration Lawyers Association, say while it'll be legal in Illinois in January, it's still banned federally. That means using marijuana, possessing it or profiting from it could lead to deportation or detention.
The organizations held a news conference Wednesday in Chicago and plan a related workshop next week. Experts say they've seen immigrants denied citizenship elsewhere, including in Colorado, because of work in cannabis-related jobs.
