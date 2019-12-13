marijuana

Immigration attorneys urge caution with new marijuana law

The demand for pot is about to explode on January 1 as Illinois rings in the new year with legalized recreational adult marijuana use.

CHICAGO -- Legal experts are warning non-citizen immigrants to exercise caution before Illinois legalizes recreational marijuana in a few weeks.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Several groups, including the American Immigration Lawyers Association, say while it'll be legal in Illinois in January, it's still banned federally. That means using marijuana, possessing it or profiting from it could lead to deportation or detention.

RELATED: Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances

The organizations held a news conference Wednesday in Chicago and plan a related workshop next week. Experts say they've seen immigrants denied citizenship elsewhere, including in Colorado, because of work in cannabis-related jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanaimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
Recreational marijuana dispensary 'same-site' licenses issued; 9 in Chicago
Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances
Kim Foxx to file motions for first cannabis conviction clearances Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Police question account of 2 found handcuffed after possible NW Side kidnapping
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Roseland home, police say
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
Show More
Officer accused of fondling dead woman turned off bodycam: Police
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with drizzle, flurries Friday
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Nearly 250 urns stolen from Ind. cemetery
More TOP STORIES News