Impatient robber holds up Exotic Adult Super Store at gunpoint in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division need the public's help to find the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.On December 30, 2018 at 3:25 a.m., a man entered the Exotic Adult Super Store located at 15803 Eastex Freeway. Police say he immediately pointed a handgun at the employees and told them to unlock the register and not to make any moves, or he would shoot them.The suspect jumped the counter and told the employee to hurry up. Once the register was open, the suspect grabbed the cash from the money tray.The suspect then ran out of the store and fled the scene in a red utility vehicle, officials say.The suspect is described as a black man, 25-30 years old, 6'2", weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing black Converse shoes, black sweat pants, and a gray/black Nike Elite pullover hoodie.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at