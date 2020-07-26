Indiana man arrested for I-80 road rage shooting: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Indiana man has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 80 last week, according to Illinois State Police.Mark A. Rogers, 27 of Merrillville, Indiana, is facing charged for aggravated discharge of a firearm, police say.ISP says they received a call from a man who said his vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident around 9:30 a.m. on July 21 while he was driving westbound on I-80 near Illinois 394. Police met the victim at a local truck weighing station where he was able to provide identifying information about the suspect and his vehicle.Roger was arrested on July 24 without incident and remains in custody, according to police. His bond was set at $10,000.The driver was the sole occupant and was not injured in the shooting.