'In The Zone' documentary highlights Chicago educator's work in impoverished communities in New Zealand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "In The Zone" is the story of a Chicago man's mission to help minority teenagers in New Zealand through a program that gives them access to opportunities previously beyond their reach.Terrance Wallace's InZone Project is proving successful in New Zealand, so he brought it back to his hometown, Chicago.Throughout its powerful narrative, "In The Zone" raises poignant questions about education, privilege, diversity and cycles of inequality across the Western world, and shows that nobody is too small to make a difference.Terrance Wallace joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to discuss the documentary.To learn more about "In The Zone," visit