Inbound Dan Ryan closed for shooting investigation at 75th Street, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police closed all lanes on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, in response to a reported shooting.The reported shooting was between 71st and 75th streets about 5:45 a.m., police said. Traffic is being diverted off the roadway at 75th Street.One person self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.The lanes will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.Illinois State Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the shooting.