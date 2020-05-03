Inbound Dan Ryan closed for shooting investigation at 75th Street, Illinois State Police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police closed all lanes on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, in response to a reported shooting.

The reported shooting was between 71st and 75th streets about 5:45 a.m., police said. Traffic is being diverted off the roadway at 75th Street.

One person self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The lanes will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

Illinois State Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the shooting.

The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossingexpressway shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violencetraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot threatens crackdown after house parties reported across Chicago
WATCH: Mass from Holy Name Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Lawndale drive-by leaves 5 teens hurt: CPD
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll tops 2.5K
Logan Square nursing home suffers highest COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Standoff that shut down CTA, Dan Ryan ends
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, mild Sunday
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
What to know about Illinois' 58,505 COVID-19 cases
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
More TOP STORIES News