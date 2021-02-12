Personal Finance

2020 tax filing: IRS warns of new email scam targeting taxpayer, tax preparer info

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is the first day to file your 2020 taxes and the IRS already has a new warning about scammers coming after your money.

The IRS is warning tax preparers about a new email scam in which crooks are trying to steal taxpayers' personal information.

Here's how it works. The tax preparer could receive an email that claims to be from the IRS.

The new email scam looks like this and says in part: "In order to help protect both you and your clients from unauthorized/fraudulent activities, the IRS requires that you verify all authorized e-file originators prior to transmitting returns through our system. That means we need your e-file identification number, verification and Driver's license before you e-file.

The IRS warns tax preparers not to take any of the steps outlined in the email, don't click any links and do not respond to the email.

These thieves are trying to steal client information as well as the tax preparers' identities, which will allow them to file fraudulent tax returns for refunds.

Anyone who receives this email should report it to the IRS.

For more information, visit IRS.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetaxesstimulus fundsconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
More snow coming Friday with dangerously cold temps this weekend
Rideshare drivers say 'phantom profiles' raise carjacking risk
North suburban pair become some of 1st female Eagle Scouts
IL Walgreens begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments; state reports 102 deaths
Meet the Chicago teacher competing on 'American Idol'
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold with PM snow Friday
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Bicyclist, 31, critically injured in Avondale hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
More TOP STORIES News