Indiana girl, 16, found safe in Arkansas after possible kidnapping by stalker: FBI

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A missing 16-year-old Indiana girl has been found safe in Arkansas after she was possibly kidnapped by a known stalker, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of Indianapolis said."We assisted Lake County Sheriff's Detectives and coordinated with Little Rock Division. She was recovered safely and a subject is in custody in connection with her disappearance," said Chris Bavender, with the Indianapolis FBI.The girl was last seen 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana, the Lake County sheriff's office said.Around approximately, 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the girl's mother posted to Facebook saying "THEY FOUND HER!!!!!! Safe." The girl's grandmother posted to Facebook 10 minutes later saying "The FBI has found my granddaughter in Arkansas."Police believed she was with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn of St. John, Ind. and that she was in "extreme danger."The girl was last seen on Saturday August 17 in Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the police alert.The girl's family said they haven't seen her since about 9:00 p.m. Friday August 16 after she dropped a friend off at work.Her family said they filed a restraining order against Curry-Fishtorn back in March.Her mother said leading up to the filing the restraining order, Curry-Fishtorn stabbed the girl with a needle, threw food at her and made a list of rules the 16-year-old had to follow."She was scared he was going to hurt us, hurt her," said Cain. "We started taking her to therapy and everybody was on alert, we just had to watch her and be with her all the time."The girl's car was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia and Sherwood Drive in Crown Point, according to police. Some of the girl's clothes and personal belongings were found in the car.The car was in the middle of the street.Her parents said they located the car through its' GPS locator.Her parents also said she did not have her cellphone on her because they wanted to prevent further communication with Curry-Fishtorn.Crown Point Police said they are assisting Lake County Sheriff's office with the investigation.Neither Indiana authorities nor the FBI could be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear whether or not the girl was found with Curry-Fishtorn.