Indiana state trooper injured in rear-end crash on I-80/94 near Gary; 1 charged

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana state trooper was injured Wednesday morning after his squad car was rear-ended while he was investigating a previous accident on I-80/94, police said.According to Indiana State Police, around 12:30 a.m. Trooper Corey Adam was investigating an earlier accident on the westbound side of I-80/94 between the Grant Street and Burr Street exits. Two more troopers then arrived on scene to help block additional lanes.While officers were on the scene, a SUV traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Adam's squad car while he was still inside, police said. The impact from the crash caused the squad car to strike the median.Trooper Adam sustained serious injuries and was taken to Methodist North Lake Hospital in Gary, police said. He is in fair condition.The driver of the SUV was identified as Cameron D. Geweniger, 30, of Wheaton, Ill., police said. Geweniger refused medical treatment on the scene and refused to take field sobriety tests, police said.A subsequent Operating While Intoxicated crash investigation was initiated, police said.Geweniger was transported to the hospital after a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample, police said. Test results are still pending.Geweniger is currently being held in Lake County Jail on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing bodily injury,a felony, and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.Westbound lanes were closed for approximately five hours while Indiana State Police investigated.Gary Fire and Police Departments were assisting with the investigation.