Woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck in western Indiana

OXFORD, Ind. (WLS) -- Police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday with a snake wrapped around her neck in western Indiana.Troopers responded about 8:50 p.m. to a home and found a 36-year-old woman inside unresponsive with an 8-feet-long reticulated python snake around her neck, Indiana State Police said in a statement.Paramedics arrived to the home in the 600 block of North Dan Patch Drive in Oxford and attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. She lived in Battle Ground, Indiana.About 140 snakes are kept inside the home, and 20 of them belonged to the woman who died, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.He said authorities were called by the owner of the home after he walked in and found the woman unresponsive.The woman visited the home about two times a week, but it was unclear for how long she had been dead, Riley said.Nobody lives at the home, which is built specifically for housing reptiles, Riley said."The owner is a snake guy," Riley said, adding that the owner isn't related to the woman.State police hadn't been called to the home before, and the death did not appear suspicious, he said. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday to determine a cause of death.