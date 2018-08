An Indiana attorney was shot and killed by a former client at his home in Hobart on Wednesday.T. Edward "Tracy" Page, 64, died of gunshot wounds at about 11:45 a.m. in his home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street, according to the Lake County Coroner.The Lake County Prosecutor's office said that the shooter was formerly a client of Page's who was involved in a civil case.The shooter is in custody, authorities said. Charges had not yet been filed.