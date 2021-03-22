car crash

Crash takes down overhead Borman Expressway sign in NW Indiana

Indiana State Police responded to a crash with an overhead sign Sunday, March 21, 2021, on I-80/94 near Cline Avenue. | Indiana State Police

GARY, Ind. -- The eastbound Borman Expressway was blocked for several hours after a car crash took down an overhead sign Sunday night in northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police blocked lanes of I-80/94 shortly before Cline Avenue for about eight hours, state police spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield said on Twitter.

All lanes were reopened by 5:50 a.m., Fifield said.

Fifield did not immediately reply to a request for details about possible injuries and the circumstances of the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
