Crash takes down overhead Borman Expressway sign in NW Indiana

GARY, Ind. -- The eastbound Borman Expressway was blocked for several hours after a car crash took down an overhead sign Sunday night in northwest Indiana.Indiana State Police blocked lanes of I-80/94 shortly before Cline Avenue for about eight hours, state police spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield said on Twitter.All lanes were reopened by 5:50 a.m., Fifield said.Fifield did not immediately reply to a request for details about possible injuries and the circumstances of the crash.