Unearthed bones discovered at IN construction site believed to be 2,000-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Unearthed bones discovered at a construction site in south-central Indiana are believed to be thousands of years old, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Construction workers found the human remains in May while digging at the site of a new Bartholomew County judicial building in Columbus.

Archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis analyzed the bones, determining them to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.

The bones belong to an adult male, a preteen and an infant, according to the DNR.
