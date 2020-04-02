coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus Indiana: Schools closed through end of school year, Gov. Eric Holcomb says

INDIANA (WLS) -- Indiana schools will remain closed through the end of the school year to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.

All K-12 schools in the state will deliver instruction via remote learning, according to State Supt. of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick.

State health officials say 13 more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, raising the state's virus death toll to 78 as its confirmed cases surged past 3,000.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday Indiana's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 474, to 3,039, following corrections to the previous total.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had 192 of Indiana's 474 new coronavirus cases. Indianapolis and the seven counties surrounding it account for 45% of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths and and 62% of its confirmed cases.

A hotline has been established for Indiana residents with questions about the stay-at-home order: (877) 820-0890.

