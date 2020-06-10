Coronavirus in Indiana: State moves into Phase 4 as COVID-19 cases reach 38,337 with 2,173 deaths, Holcomb says

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state has continued to see falling hospitalizations and case rates statewide, except in LaGrange and Elkhart counties. However, those two counties will still be allowed to move to Phase 4 on Friday.
The governor did not directly address Lake County, Indiana, which had to hold an extra week before it was allowed to move to Phase 3. However, no counties were singled out as not being able to move to Phase 4.
Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:
The governor said he will provide more information about youth sports and tournaments on Thursday.
As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana reached 38,337 with 2,173 deaths in the state Wednesday.
There were also 320,094 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Wednesday in the state.
On Tuesday, state Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said students in Indiana will return to school in the coming months, but what that looks like will vary widely across the state. McCormick addressed teachers and administrators during a webinar Tuesday after the state Department of Education's release of school reentry guidelines last week. She emphasized the "freedom" local leaders have to determine how their schools will reopen and operate during the coronavirus pandemic. McCormick says that with many schools starting the academic year by early August, some expect to hold all or most classes online. Others, especially in rural areas, plan to return to the "brick and mortar" setting as soon as possible.
