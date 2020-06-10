coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus in Indiana: State moves into Phase 4 as COVID-19 cases reach 38,337 with 2,173 deaths, Holcomb says

Indiana moves into Phase 4 Friday, 2 days early
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana's governor announced Wednesday that the state will move to Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday, two days ahead of schedule.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state has continued to see falling hospitalizations and case rates statewide, except in LaGrange and Elkhart counties. However, those two counties will still be allowed to move to Phase 4 on Friday.

The governor did not directly address Lake County, Indiana, which had to hold an extra week before it was allowed to move to Phase 3. However, no counties were singled out as not being able to move to Phase 4.

Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:

  • Crowds of 250 or less

  • State government buildings will no longer have access restrictions.

  • Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity.

  • Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity with social distancing rules.

  • Restaurant dining room service may increase to 75% capacity.

  • Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity.


  • Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity with social distancing rules.

  • Cultural, entertainment and tourism businessesm such as museums, zoos, bowling alleys and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.

  • Large venues may reopen with social distancing rules.

  • Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity with required reservations to limit customers.

  • Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity.

  • Horse racing may begin this weekend with no spectators.

  • Casinos may reopen Monday.

  • Playgrounds may reopen, though the state health commissioner recommended that parents take extra caution with their children after playing.


    • The governor said he will provide more information about youth sports and tournaments on Thursday.

    As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana reached 38,337 with 2,173 deaths in the state Wednesday.

    We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.
    RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana

    There were also 320,094 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Wednesday in the state.
    On Tuesday, state Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said students in Indiana will return to school in the coming months, but what that looks like will vary widely across the state. McCormick addressed teachers and administrators during a webinar Tuesday after the state Department of Education's release of school reentry guidelines last week. She emphasized the "freedom" local leaders have to determine how their schools will reopen and operate during the coronavirus pandemic. McCormick says that with many schools starting the academic year by early August, some expect to hold all or most classes online. Others, especially in rural areas, plan to return to the "brick and mortar" setting as soon as possible.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.
