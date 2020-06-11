Coronavirus in Indiana: State moves into Phase 4 as COVID-19 cases reach 38,748 with 2,198 deaths

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state has continued to see falling hospitalizations and case rates statewide, except in LaGrange and Elkhart counties. However, those two counties will still be allowed to move to Phase 4 on Friday.
He said Thursday that all 92 counties will move forward.
"I'm grateful to Hoosiers who have helped maintain our momentum and slow the spread of COVID-19 by exercising caution and following health guidance," Holcomb said. "As we advance to Stage 4 and further reopen Indiana for business, we'll continue to monitor our progress and make data-informed decisions."
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days; the state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators; the state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders and frontline employees; and health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing, the governor said.
As the state lifts restrictions and more people return to work, visit a store or restaurant and participate in more activities, the number of COVID-19 cases will increase. All or portions of the state may need to pause on moving forward or may need to return to an earlier phase of the governor's Back On Track roadmap if the health care criteria are not met.
Residents 65 or older or with high-risk health conditions should remain home as much as possible, Holcomb said; face coverings in public are also recommended.
Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:
As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana reached 38,748 with 2,198 deaths in the state Thursday.
There were also 327,342 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Thursday in the state.
Indiana had about 24,000 people apply for unemployment benefits last week as the state marked a 12th week of significant coronavirus-related job losses. A federal report released Thursday shows new jobless aid applications submitted last week in Indiana were roughly equal to the week before. The level is about one-sixth of Indiana's weekly peak of 139,000 in late March when coronavirus business closures first hit hard. Indiana leaders are hoping for an economic recovery as the lifting of state's business restrictions continues. Indiana had the country's fifth-highest unemployment rate for April at 16.9%, topping the national rate of 14.7%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.