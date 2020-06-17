Coronavirus in Indiana: COVID-19 cases reach 41K with 2,289 deaths days after moving into Phase 4

There have been 371,182 tests conducted, and 11% have been positive, according to state health officials. Wednesday's data showed 264 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths.
A northern Indiana health department is requiring everyone to wear a mask or face covering over the mouth and nose following a steep increase of cases since Memorial Day.
The LaGrange County Health Department says the county has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses, and the best defense is hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.
LaGrange County's cases have spiked, with 215 new cases since Memorial Day. In all, the number has almost quadrupled in 21 days. The Journal Gazette reports LaGrange is one of the few counties in Indiana to mandate the wearing of face coverings.
RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home
Last Friday, the state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan, two days ahead of schedule.
Many businesses were caught off guard with Indiana starting stage 4 early, especially in Lake County which has been a week behind most of the state in the governor's reopening plan.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb defended his decision to move the state into the next stage with COVID-19 still spreading.
In Stage 4 office buildings, retail stores and malls are allowed open at full capacity. Restaurants can have up to 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms. Bars, nightclubs, Bowling alleys, Movie theaters, Amusement parks can open at 50 percent capacity.
Casinos were also allowed to reopen at reduced capacity on Monday. Horseshoe Hammond Casino will implement new health and safety protocols.
RELATED: Indiana Reopening: Casinos welcome back gamblers with new safety measures
"Even though all the amenities won't be the same when we closed down in March, I think they will be very pleased on how things reopen," said Dan Nita, Caesars Entertainment Regional President.
Northwest Indiana businesses are preparing for more Illinois residents to cross the state line since there are fewer restrictions in Indiana.
"We even changed our front entrance to accommodate many more guests," Nita said.
"The governor has done a great job. I am pretty happy what he's done," Kozi said.
Social distancing guidelines are still in place, and face coverings are still recommended.
We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.
Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:
RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana
The Associated Press contributed to this report.