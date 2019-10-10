Indiana corrections officer accused of entering home, beating 2 people

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana corrections officer has been arrested over allegations she entered a home and attacked two people inside.

Hammond police said Sasha Cooper entered the private residence on Monday. The 33-year-old was arrested at the scene for allegedly "physically battering two occupants of the home," police said.

She's facing charges including battery with a deadly weapon.

"The allegations of criminal conduct made against this employee are disturbing and are not at all representative of the dedicated correctional officers who work at the state prison," said Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal.

Neal said the agency is cooperating with Hammond police.

Cooper started working as a corrections officer this past January. She's been suspended while an investigation into the incident is conducted.
