Indiana coronavirus update: IN reinstates COVID-19 restrictions as state reports 6,654 cases, 51 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,654 new coronavirus cases and 51 related deaths Thursday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 230,965 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,563 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 62,683 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 10.5%.Indiana's governor says some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.The new steps being imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb will limit crowd sizes in those counties at the higher-risk levels of coronavirus spread and would cover 87 of the state's 92 counties as of Wednesday's update from the state health department.A new executive order starting this weekend will limit social gathering sizes to 25 people in the highest-risk red counties and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange counties.Holcomb said he was also extending the statewide mask mandate for another month.Indiana's hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic, state health officials said.The Indiana State Department of Health says that on the seventh straight day of record-setting coronavirus hospitalizations, Indiana hospitals were treating 2,336 patients with COVID-19.Indiana's seven-day rolling average is up more than 214% from a month ago and has continued rising to new highs that the state has seen during the pandemic.