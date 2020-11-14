coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports record-breaking 8,451 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

More Indiana schools move online as COVID-19 spread spikes
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported a record-breaking 8,451 new coronavirus cases and 25 related deaths Friday.

The previous record of 6,654 cases was reported Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 244,887 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,638 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 68,685 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.9%.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Indiana lawmakers won't be compelled to wear face masks as they meet next week at the Statehouse for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was first sweeping across the country in March.

The Legislature's organizational meeting set for Tuesday will occur as the state's rates for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have soared in recent weeks and a statewide mask mandate issued by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has been in effect since July.

The Republicans on a joint House-Senate committee on Thursday voted down a proposal from a Democratic lawmaker for rules enforcing a face mask policy.

Dozens of Indiana school districts are changing in-person learning schedules or sending students home altogether as the state continues to see record increases in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Many schools are having trouble staying open due to the growing number of teachers and students who are sick or on quarantine, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference Wednesday.

While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has insisted that mask-wearing and social distancing "are proven to work" so schools can remain open for in-person instruction, Box expressed more caution, advising local officials to reconsider schools' operations plans as virus spread spikes.

RELATED: Indiana coronavirus update: IN reinstates COVID-19 restrictions

Indiana health officials reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus infections Thursday.

Indianapolis officials announced steps Wednesday including lowering capacity limits for bars and fitness center to 25% in an attempt to slow the virus spread.

All Indianapolis schools must switch to all-virtual instruction by Nov. 30 as many school districts across the state are shifting away from in-person classes.

Indiana hospitals were treating 2,569 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday -- a 200% increase since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Pfizer looks at WI, MI sites for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
IN reports 5,708 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths
IN reinstates some COVID-19 restrictions
IN reports 5,156 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We are at a crisis level,' Pritzker warns
Teen shot during fight in Portillo's drive-thru
LIVE: Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations
Hospital workers overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients increase statewide
Oak Park baker spreads cheer with Christmas cookies
Watseka soldier among 5 US peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash
SpaceX's 2nd astronaut flight delayed until Sunday night
Show More
Woman struggles after losing mom to COVID-19, fears for 2 brothers in hospital
Nursing home workers threaten strike over COVID-19 conditions
Off-duty Calumet Park police officer dies in Hazel Crest crash
13-month-old baby with measles traveled through O'Hare Airport
Chicago Weather: Windy, rainy, chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News