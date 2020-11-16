coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 5,218 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

New Indiana coronavirus restrictions in effect
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 5,218 new coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths Sunday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 256,744 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,686 deaths Sunday.


In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 34,271 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.7%.

Schools and restaurants are still open in Indiana, but there are new restrictions on crowd sizes.

Gatherings in the highest risk counties, such as Newton County, are limited to 25 people.


In counties other counties like Lake, crowds of up to 50 people are allowed.

Governor Eric Holcomb says the restrictions will last at least a month.
