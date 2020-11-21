coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 6,983 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths

Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,983 new coronavirus cases and 40 related deaths Saturday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 289,183 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,992 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 61,234 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.2%.

Indiana Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure



Indiana's governor and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus earlier this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Friday that he and first lady Janet Holcomb have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms but will continue a two-week quarantine until Dec. 1.

The Holcombs underwent tests after beginning their quarantine on Tuesday. Holcomb also tested negative for COVID-19 last month after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana's intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic.

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge



The Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update Friday that Indiana hospitals were treating 3,077 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.

That's a 277% increase since late September, when Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions. And now more of Indiana's ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic.

More than 78% of Indiana's ICU beds are in use, leaving 2,153 beds available as of Thursday.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
